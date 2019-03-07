Parineeti Chopra Spotted After An Ad Shoot; Malaika Arora Steps Out Of Salon Looking Stylish

Parineeti Chopra's Gorgeous Smile Is A Delight For Us

Parineeti Chopra was busy shooting for an ad today and was clicked by the paps after the shoot. She flashed her gorgeous smile for the cameras sporting a casual look in a black zip up hoodie with black tights and white sandals. She was surrounded by fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of her. On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Kesari, starring opposite Akshay Kumar. It is set to release on March 21st.

Malaika Makes Even Casual Look Stylish

Malaika Arora is a fashion icon in Bollywood for a reason. She indulged herself to a salon session today and was snapped by the paps post that. Malaika looked stylish even in a casual avatar wearing a white t-shirt which read ‘Love', with a pair of black trousers. Her hair looked flawless as she let her long tresses free. The B-Town grapevine has it that she and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor will soon be tying the knot.

Aditi Snapped After Salon Session

Aditi Rao Hydari too was spotted outside a salon on Thursday evening. She looked pretty in a red top paired with denims and white sneakers. She carried a black hand bag with her, and sported a minimal make up look.

Rani Mukerji Spotted At The Airport

Rani Mukerji was snapped at the airport on Thursday morning. She sported a casual look and smiled for the cameras in a white knitted sweater with navy blue sweatpants, and hot pink sneakers. Rani was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth P. Malhotra's directorial, Hichki.

Jacqueline At A Dance Class

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at a dance class by the paps today. She looked casual yet stylish in a baby pink t-shirt, black shorts and an oversized green jacket.