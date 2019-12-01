Parineeti Chopra Starrer Remake Of The Girl On The Train To Release On This Date

Parineeti Chopra recently wrapped up shooting her upcoming film in London. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood movie 'The Girl On The Train’ starring Emily Blunt. The makers of the upcoming psychological thriller have officially announced its release date. The highly anticipated movie will hit the silver screens on May 8 next year. However, the title of the film is yet to be decided.

The Bollywood remake based on the bestseller novel by Paula Hawkins is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment. The movie along with Parineeti Chopra will also see Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Parineeti took to her social media account to share the news. The actress also released a few new stills from the movie. The gritty stills suggest that the film will feature Parineeti in a never before seen avatar. The actress seems to have given it her all in the movie.

The 'Ishaqzaade' fame actress recently opened up about her experience shooting for the film. She said, “So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing 'The Girl On The Train’. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I’ve finished it.”

Parineeti’s look is already getting rave reviews and her fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to release. The actress shot for the movie in one schedule over a period of 7 weeks in London. The shooting schedule of the film concluded a while back.

The actress is currently busy shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte. After a few setbacks at the box office, Parineeti seems to have found her groove back. The following line-up of interesting projects is touted to showcase her acting prowess in all its glory.