Parineeti Chopra To Visit Saina Nehwal's Residence

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra will reportedly visit the residence of the iconic Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Parineeti is currently working on the biopic of the champion. This is the first time Parineeti will visit Saina's house.

Talking about her plan, Parineeti told IANS, "I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day."

She also added, "She (Saina) has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day."

Recently, Saina Nehwal commented on an Instagram picture of Parineeti's, in which she took the avatar of Saina. She captioned the image: "Me. All day everyday nowadays." Nehwal took to the comment section to encourage the 30-year-old actor. "Looking superb," Nehwal wrote. She also added, "We are all waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I am sure ur in the right direction."

The Amol Gupte-directed movie earlier had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. She even trained for the movie for several months. However, when Shraddha was diagnosed with dengue two days after she started shooting, she was advised to take rest. She opted out of the film in April reportedly due to a long line-up of pending projects.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has just wrapped up the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train. The film is based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins. The story is about a divorcee woman who somehow gets involved in the life of a missing person. The subsequent investigation throws her life out of gear.

Reliance Entertainment is producing the yet-to-be-named psychological-thriller, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

