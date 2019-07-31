Parineeti Chopra Was A 'Mess' Post Her Big Heartbreak; Calls It The Worst Time Of Her Life!

Parineeti Had A Messy Break-up

"I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess."

Her Family Stood By Her

Parineeti said, "It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection till then. I needed my family the most."

The Heartbreak Helped Parineeti In Being A Mature Person

"But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life," the actress further quipped.

Is Charit Desai Now The 'New Man' In Her Life?

To this, she replied, "I like to keep some mystery around it. I don't like to confirm or deny it."