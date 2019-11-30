Pati Patni Aur Woh Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s Response To A Twitter Marriage Proposal Is Hilarious

Bhumi Pednekar is all set for the release of her next film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. It is a remake of a 1978 film of the same name, and is going to be a fresh, comedic take on contemporary marriages and extra-marital affairs. Bhumi will play the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife, Vedika Tyagi.

Promoting the film, Bhumi started a 'Vedika's Loveline' on Twitter, where she took to answering questions from married couples. When she received a marriage proposal from one of her fans, Bhumi was quick with a witty response.

Bhumi launched a light-hearted Q&A session on Twitter for married couples and wrote, "Vedika's Loveline is here for all the 'Patis and Patnis'. I will try and answer all your cute, strange, quirky, hilarious problems. So, all the Pati-Patnis out there... start tweeting now using #VedikasLoveLine and tag your other half along with tagging me! " (sic).

While all sorts of questions started pouring in, one of her fans literally 'popped the question'. A fan opened up about his feelings for Bhumi and proposed marriage, tweeting, "@bhumipednekar Hi beautiful mam, I can't stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai." (sic)

Bhumi's response to the proposal was hilarious yet sweet, as she wrote, "Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won't let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible." (sic)

Pati Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6, 2019. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Apart from starring Bhumi as 'Patni', and Kartik Aaryan as 'Pati', the film stars Ananya Panday as 'Woh'.

