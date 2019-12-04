Pati Patni Aur Woh First Review Out: Did Kartik Aaryan Hit The Ball Out Of Park?
The first review of Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is out and it seems like Kartik Aaryan is all set to bag yet another hit in his kitty. Film critics like Taran Adarsh and Faridoon Shahryar have already watched the movie and hey are all praises for the movie. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also casts Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Have a look at the early reviews below..
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra's classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended!#PatiPatniAurWohReview."
Faridoon Shahryar
"The best way to refresh your mind is by watching a light hearted feel good entertainer. The sort of film where u don't have to worry about hidden agendas or fake claims of truth. Writer director @mudassar_as_is ' #PatiPatniAurWoh is that sort of film that made me hav a grt time!"
"Many a films get trapped in the first half-second half dilemma. #PatiPatniAurWoh triumphs on that front. The first half is a treat to watch and the second half betters the first half. Aur kya chahiye to you as an audience. At 2 hrs 8 mins it's the perfect length for a film."
Nishant Bhuse
"#PatiPatniAurWohReview. Pati Patni & WOW. An extra 'fun marital' affair for cinegoers. 4 🌕🌕🌕🌕 moon."
Umesh Punwani
"#PatiPatniAurWoh: It won me over with the fact of rebooting a classic & still creating, carving a novelty value for itself. One-liners are the winners! Now #KartikAaryan knows which nerves to hit."
The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.
