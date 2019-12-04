Pati Patni Aur Woh First Review Out: Did Kartik Aaryan Hit The Ball Out Of Park?

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra's classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended!#PatiPatniAurWohReview."

Faridoon Shahryar

"The best way to refresh your mind is by watching a light hearted feel good entertainer. The sort of film where u don't have to worry about hidden agendas or fake claims of truth. Writer director @mudassar_as_is ' #PatiPatniAurWoh is that sort of film that made me hav a grt time!"

"Many a films get trapped in the first half-second half dilemma. #PatiPatniAurWoh triumphs on that front. The first half is a treat to watch and the second half betters the first half. Aur kya chahiye to you as an audience. At 2 hrs 8 mins it's the perfect length for a film."

Nishant Bhuse

"#PatiPatniAurWohReview. Pati Patni & WOW. An extra 'fun marital' affair for cinegoers. 4 🌕🌕🌕🌕 moon."

Umesh Punwani

"#PatiPatniAurWoh: It won me over with the fact of rebooting a classic & still creating, carving a novelty value for itself. One-liners are the winners! Now #KartikAaryan knows which nerves to hit."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.