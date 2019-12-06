Pati Patni Aur Woh Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!
Within a few hours of its release, Pati Patni Aur Woh full movie gets leaked online on its first day of release. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Speaking of the film critics, they are showering praises on the film and are quite impressed with the film's comedy and humour. Newbie Ananya, who hasn't carved a niche for herself yet, is also heaping praises for her second outing after Student Of The Year 2.
Meanwhile, also check out how the movie-goers are reacting to Pati Patni Aur Woh..
ॐ नमः शिवाय @adevoteeofshiva
"#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReviewStars : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐."
Ghouse Khan @ghouse_official
"#PatiPatniAurWoh sure shot winner, @mudassar_as_is everything is bang on, @TheAaryanKartik bro you are fantastic, @bhumipednekar brilliant as always , @ananyapandayy genuine, really promising, @Aparshakti bhai Kya kahein, AAP jo bhi karte ho Kamaal karte ho."
Bobby Talks Cinema @bobbytalkcinema
"#PatiPatniAurWoh Far away from a remake, it's a kind of forced, soulless, new age sequel that marginally works only in its final 30 minutes."
Aishwarya Pawar @aishwaryampawar
"#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReview. Stars : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐️."
Shaailesh R Singh @ShaaileshRSingh
"#PatiPatniAurWoh sure shot winner, @mudassar_as_is everything is bang on, @TheAaryanKartik bro you are fantastic, @bhumipednekar brilliant as always , @ananyapandayy genuine, really promising,
@Aparshakti bhai Kya kahein, AAP jo bhi karte ho Kamaal karte ho."
Bollywood force@BollywoodForce
"#PatiPatniAurWoh is full of Entertainment. RATING :🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 OUT OF 5*. Film contains all which audiences wants, comedy, masala, emotion and message. Performance by @TheAaryanKartik, @ananyapandayy
and @bhumipednekar done fabulous job."
(All social media posts are unedited.)