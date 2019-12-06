    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pati Patni Aur Woh Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Within a few hours of its release, Pati Patni Aur Woh full movie got leaked online on its first day of release. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Speaking of the film critics, they are showering praises on the movie and are quite impressed with its comedy and humour. Newbie Ananya, who hasn't carved a niche for herself yet, is also heaping praises for her second outing after Student of the Year 2.

      Meanwhile, also check out how the movie-goers are reacting to Pati Patni Aur Woh..

      ॐ नमः शिवाय @adevoteeofshiva

      ॐ नमः शिवाय @adevoteeofshiva

      "#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReviewStars : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐."

      Ghouse Khan @ghouse_official

      Ghouse Khan @ghouse_official

      "#PatiPatniAurWoh sure shot winner, @mudassar_as_is everything is bang on, @TheAaryanKartik bro you are fantastic, @bhumipednekar brilliant as always , @ananyapandayy genuine, really promising, @Aparshakti bhai Kya kahein, AAP jo bhi karte ho Kamaal karte ho."

      Bobby Talks Cinema @bobbytalkcinema

      Bobby Talks Cinema @bobbytalkcinema

      "#PatiPatniAurWoh Far away from a remake, it's a kind of forced, soulless, new age sequel that marginally works only in its final 30 minutes."

      Aishwarya Pawar @aishwaryampawar

      Aishwarya Pawar @aishwaryampawar

      "#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReview. Stars : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐️."

      Shaailesh R Singh @ShaaileshRSingh

      Shaailesh R Singh @ShaaileshRSingh

      "#PatiPatniAurWoh sure shot winner, @mudassar_as_is everything is bang on, @TheAaryanKartik bro you are fantastic, @bhumipednekar brilliant as always , @ananyapandayy genuine, really promising,

      @Aparshakti bhai Kya kahein, AAP jo bhi karte ho Kamaal karte ho."

      Bollywood force@BollywoodForce

      Bollywood force@BollywoodForce

      "#PatiPatniAurWoh is full of Entertainment. RATING :🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 OUT OF 5*. Film contains all which audiences wants, comedy, masala, emotion and message. Performance by @TheAaryanKartik, @ananyapandayy

      and @bhumipednekar done fabulous job."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: pati patni aur woh tamilrockers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue