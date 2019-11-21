Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Karisma Kapoor's 'Biwi No 1' Was A Reference Point For Bhumi Pednekar

Though just six films old, young but highly acclaimed actor, Bhumi Pednekar, is doing the most commercial film of her career with 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' and it seems like she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding act in Biwi No 1! While speaking to Bhumi on this, we also found out that she has always been a huge fan of Karisma, who wowed the nation with her breathtaking beauty.

The actress revealed, "I have been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor since I was a child. I even bought a dress that was similar to the one she wore in 'Raja Hindustani'. For me, she is the epitome of a commercial film heroine and I have seen and loved her films."

Bhumi further added, "A fabulous actor, she was outstanding in comedies and Biwi No 1 was a huge inspiration for me while I was preparing myself for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. Karisma as a simple bahu to becoming the firecracker in the film had bowled me over and she was my most definitive reference point to nail my role in this film."

The 'Bala' actress says she is thrilled to play a character so similar to Karisma's in Biwi No 1. "It's a dream come true for me to play a role that is so strikingly similar to hers. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the commercial film heroine for the first time in my career and I realised my childhood wish in the process," she revealed.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's cult film of the same name. 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' will lock horns with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' on December 6, 2019.

Bhumi Pednekar Slams The Naysayers Over Bala Colour Controversy: Don't Comment On My Choice

Bhumi Pednekar's Fitting Reply To People Who Body Shame