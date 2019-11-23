Pati Patni Aur Woh: Karthik Aaryan’s Contriversial Dialogue Is Dropped From The Movie!

Pati Patni Aur Woh, the upcoming romantic comedy which features Karthik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, has grabbed the attention with the recently released trailer. The netizens had heavily thrashed the trailer for its insensitive joke on marital rape, which was mouthed by Karthik Aaryan's character.

As per the latest updates, the makers have decided to remove the controversial dialogue from the movie. In the recent interview given to a popular daily, producer Juno Chopra confirmed that the team has decided to drop the objectionable dialogue from Pati Patni Aur Woh, as it hurt the sentiments of the audiences.

The producer stated that both his father Ravi Chopra and grandfather BR Chopra have made socially relevant films and he would like to follow their path. According to Juno Chopra, the conrtoversial dialogue is already edited outed from the final print of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In a particular scene from the trailer, Karthik Aaryan's character Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi is seen ranting about being a sex-starved husband to his friend, played by Aparshakti Khurrana. He complains that a husband would become a beggar if he asks his wife for sex, a torturer if he denies her sex, and a rapist if he tricks his wife into having sex.

The dialogue didn't go well with the netizens for obvious reasons, and the trailer was heavily thrashed and trolled on social media. Bhumi Pednekar, who appears as Chintu Tyagi's wife Vedika in the movie, went on to apologise to the audiences for the insensitive joke, in a recent interview. The actress stated that the team's intentions were not wrong and they did not support the crime in any manner.

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the 1978-released movie of the same name, is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie which is jointly produced by BR Studios and T Series, will hit the theatres on December 6, Friday.