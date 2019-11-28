    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On His 'Marital Rape' Dialogue Controversy

      By
      |

      When the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film, Pati Patni Aur Woh was unveiled, the actor found himself at the receiving end of backlashes. Many netizens took to Twitter to slam Kartik Aaryan for mouthing a dialogue over 'marital rape' in a very degrading way. Seeing the outrage, the makers decided to drop the dialogue from the film and now, Kartik reacts to the entire fiasco!

      While speaking to media in a group interview, Kartik said, "When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn't hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn't happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn't our intention. We realised we shouldn't use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don't want to hurt people's sentiments."

      kartik-aaryan

      He further added, "We didn't realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. This isn't the topic of our film nor was this our intention."

      There's no denying that the Pati Patni Aur Woh team should have been more careful, but we gotta praise the team for accepting their mistake and taking the responsibilty for the same.

      Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern adaptation of 1978 drama, directed by BR Chopra, of the same name. The film also casts Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film will be clashing with Arjun Kapor's period drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue