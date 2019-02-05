Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Shares His First Look As 'Samarpit Pati' Chintu Tyagi
After the blockbuster success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik Aaryan is currently the favourite boy of B-town. While he is gearing up for the release of 'Luka Chuppi', the young lad recently signed the remake of 1978 hit flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have been roped in to play his leading ladies.
This morning, Kartik took to his Instagram page to share his new look from the film. He captioned the picture as, "Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh."
Meet Chintu Tyagi From Lucknow
In the picture, Kartik is seen sporting a moustache and has donned a checkered shirt and a dark green coloured pant.
Kartik Makes An Interesting Revelation
When quizzed if he had seen the original flick, Kartik had earlier told Mirror, There is a story behind that too. A while ago, I was at a friend's place where they were watching the film and I loved it. Incidentally, a month later I was offered its remake. I loved the script. It's hilarious and a modern take on the story."
Producer Bhushan Kumar Speaks
"Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story.
We have worked with Kartik in SKTKS and we are glad that we are working again. Bhumi has proven what a fantastic actor she is while Ananya is new but audiences will fall in love with her. The film will also have great music."
The Film Has Already Hit The Shooting Floors
A few days ago, Kartik shared this picture and captioned it as, "❤️#PatiPatniAurWoh First Day with Patni or Woh 🤫 ?🤔
Clap to b removed soon ⏳🎬🤩@ananyapanday
@bhumipednekar
@mudassar_as_is @junochopra @abhayrchopra_ #BhushanKumar @tseries.official."
