Pati Patni Aur Woh Marital Rape Joke: Post Massive Outrage, Makers To Remove Controversial Monologue

The trailer of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which released on Monday, went viral for all the wrong reasons. People criticised the makers for their jokes on marital rape. Now, the buzz is that the makers have decided to remove the monologue, which makes fun of marital rape, and the dialogue will not make it to the final cut of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

It was reported in Bollywood Hungama that the makers got 'carried away' while assigning the monologue to Kartik Aaryan. It was also reported that the dialogue would be removed.

It was quoted in the website, "Since Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a hit, they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film."

The trailer shows Kartik Aaryan ranting his sex-starved situation to his friend, played by Aparshakti Khurrana. He says, "Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain. (If we ask our wife for sex, we are termed as beggars. If we deny her sex, we are tyrants. And if we somehow manage to get sex from our wives, then we become rapists)."

There was a massive outrage on Twitter for the controversial dialogue. Many users claimed that this kind of 'humour' cannot be tolerated.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The original version had Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur playing the lead roles. The 2019 film is majorly shot in Lucknow and other parts of the country. It is set to hit the big screens on December 6 and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

ALSO READ: Did Kartik Aaryan Dig His Own Grave By Promoting A Sexist Joke On Marital Rape? Gets Slammed!