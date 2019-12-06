Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction
We're here with the live review of Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Earlier, film critics like Taran Adarsh and Faridoon Shahryar were heard singing praises of the movie and now movie-goers are in awe of Kartik. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also casts Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Have a look at the live review below..
Bhoumik Shankar Mishra @MishraBhoumik
"It's the interval of #PatiPatniAurWoh and it's a Brilliant in 1st half. Kartik Aryan , Aparshakti Khurrana duo is great. Let's see how it goes."
B H A T T U ( Pretending to be happy here 😬😅) @khiladi_bhatu
"@ananyapandayy is future of Bollywood. Her acting in #PatiPatniAurWoh is superb. Log usko troll karte hai kyuki woh real life mei acting nahi karti dusre actors ki tarah. Lovely Ananya."
Movie Reviver @MovieReviver
"#PatiPatniAurWohReview : PAISA VASOOL ENTERTAINER ⭐⭐⭐🌟 3.5 Stars. @TheAaryanKartik Steals The Show.
@bhumipednekar is soul of the film. @ananyapandayy is good. Top Notch Comedy!"
Shreyass Rao @sambarseperate
"#PatiPatniAurWohReview I would have had a problem had they showed the women as hopelessly innocent, but Bhumi is badass AF and that rocks! Aparshakti gets the best lines in this popcorn film."
filmykeema @filmykeema
"Ab thande thande paani se nahana chahiye!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh is a heartwarming film with tons of laughs, emotions, entertainment n powerful life message @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy are brilliant . You will love it for the funny riot."
(Social media posts are unedited)
Going by the early reviews, one can assume that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are all set to taste a solid hit at the box office!
