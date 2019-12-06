Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction

Bhoumik Shankar Mishra @MishraBhoumik

"It's the interval of #PatiPatniAurWoh and it's a Brilliant in 1st half. Kartik Aryan , Aparshakti Khurrana duo is great. Let's see how it goes."

B H A T T U ( Pretending to be happy here 😬😅) @khiladi_bhatu

"@ananyapandayy is future of Bollywood. Her acting in #PatiPatniAurWoh is superb. Log usko troll karte hai kyuki woh real life mei acting nahi karti dusre actors ki tarah. Lovely Ananya."

Movie Reviver @MovieReviver

"#PatiPatniAurWohReview : PAISA VASOOL ENTERTAINER ⭐⭐⭐🌟 3.5 Stars. @TheAaryanKartik Steals The Show.

@bhumipednekar is soul of the film. @ananyapandayy is good. Top Notch Comedy!"

Shreyass Rao @sambarseperate

"#PatiPatniAurWohReview I would have had a problem had they showed the women as hopelessly innocent, but Bhumi is badass AF and that rocks! Aparshakti gets the best lines in this popcorn film."

filmykeema @filmykeema

"Ab thande thande paani se nahana chahiye!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh is a heartwarming film with tons of laughs, emotions, entertainment n powerful life message @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy are brilliant . You will love it for the funny riot."

