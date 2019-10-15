Pati Patni Aur Woh Posters: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday Introduce Their Characters

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are all set to entertain us with a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 hit, 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. The makers have now unveiled their first look posters from the film and we must say, they have raised our excitement levels soaring high for the movie.

Kartik took to his Twitter handle to unveil his first look poster and captioned it, 👫......💃🏻 हाये...क्या स्माइल है 😍 Miliye #ChintuTyagi se Kanpur ke sabse आदर्शवादी Pati 😉🤫#PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻." (sic)

His character Chintu Tyagi is seen donning a staid checks and brown trousers, on a bike and is winking at us. The caption on his poster reads, "Lijiye khatam ho gaya intezaar! Aa gaye haalat ka shikaar!"

Bhumi Pednekar who essays the role of his wife Vedika, too shared her first look and wrote, "#Vedika ko bhi #chintutyagi se cute pati nahi mil sakta..chintu ji ki smile ♥️ 💋 #PatiPatniAurWoh." (sic)

It looks like the actress plays a school teacher and is seen posing in a floral printed saree, holding a CBSE text book.

Lastly, Ananya Panday who plays the 'woh' in their relationship took to her Twitter to post her first look poster and wrote, "Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻." (sic)

The actress looks stunning in a yellow dress and is seen wearing brown shades.

Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar earlier shared in a statement, "Juno (Chopra), Abhay (Chopra) and Mudassar (Aziz) have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today's times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story."

The orginal flick revolved around Ranjeet (Sanjeev Kumar), a married man with a son who develops a soft corner for his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Helmed by Mudassir Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.

