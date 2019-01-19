Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday To Star In The Film!

First Look Of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake

Kartik confirmed the news on his Instagram page and wrote, "Patni Ya Woh ? #PatiPatniAurWoh 🎥 Super excited to work with @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday !पति की बजेगी बैंड पत्नी और वो के बीच 🤣😂

Madness is about to begin ❤️🤯

@mudassar_as_is @junochopra #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @brstudiosllp @renurchopra @abhayrchopra_"

The Official Announcement

Producers Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra who last produced Bhoothnath Returns are glad to have come back together for this film.

Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying, "We had a great synergy with BR Studios when we worked on Bhoothnath Returns a few years ago. We are happy to produce Pati Patni aur Woh with them. Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today's times."

The Film Promises To Have Great Music

He further added, "Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story. We have worked with Kartik in SKTKS and we are glad that we are working again. Bhumi has proven what a fantastic actor she is while Ananya is new but audiences will fall in love with her. The film will so have great music."

The Film Will Go On Floors In February

While the core of the story remains the same, the makers have contemporized it to fit today's audiences and situations. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film goes on floors in February while the team has already started prep.