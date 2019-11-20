Pati Patni Aur Woh Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare': Kartik, Bhumi & Ananya Get Groovy!

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The makers of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' released the much-awaited 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday today. The peppy number is a recreated version of Govinda-Raveena Tandon's cult song by the same name.

      The new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. It features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday hitting the dance floor and grooving like there's no tomorrow.

      Speaking about recreating this cult song, Ananya Panday shared, "I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govind sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that"

      She further added, "I am excited because my friends are excited that I am a part of this song and it is such a big deal for me to be recreating such an iconic song. We can never match up to what they did, but I think we just tried to have the fun while we were doing the song and Farah ma'am was a blast to work with. It was a dream of mine to work with her and she just added the masala, the fun, and everything. And the three of us got to be in the song together, Bhumi Kartik and I."

      "So that was a lot of fun, because in Dheeme Dheeme I was with Kartik and Bhumi was with Kartik but we didn't get to dance together, so the fact that three of us got to dance together was a lot of fun, We just had a blast doing it and I hope people like the song and our chemistry and just have fun while dancing on the song because we had a lot of fun making the song," concluded Ananya.

      Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Patni Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1971 film of the same name. The film will lock horns with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' on December 6, 2019.

      Bhumi Pednekar Apologises For Pati Patni Aur Woh Marital Rape Joke; Here's What She Has To Say!

      EXCLUSIVE: When Ananya Panday Got Emotional Because Of Dad Chunky Panday!

