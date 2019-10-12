Pati Patni Aur Woh: Sunny Singh To Make A Special Appearance

It is not new for Bollywood fans to see Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh together on screen. They both have entertained the audience with their comedy in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now they are again sharing screen space in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the information that Sunny would join him for the film. "Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne..?????? 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mein. Tera yaar hoon main," Kartik wrote. (sic)

Confirming the news to Pune Mirror, director Mudassar Aziz said, "Kartik and Sunny are friends, and hence share a sense of humour and comic timing from before. What's interesting though is that they can barely give a composite shot together because either one of them bursts out laughing."

He also added that Sunny's sequence was shot in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh. While speculations surrounding Sunny's role in the film are already emerging, the director confirmed that Sunny is not playing a character from the original movie.

A new-age remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film of the same title, Pati Patni Aur Woh will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The new film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Just like the original story, the new version will also revolve around the life of a family man (Kartik), his wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and their child. The story will show how their life changes after the male lead meets an attractive secretory (Ananya). The cast of the film recently wrapped up the shooting schedule in Lucknow and the film is set to release in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Sunny is gearing up for his next, Abhishek Pathak's first film as director, Ujda Chaman.