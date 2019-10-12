    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pati Patni Aur Woh: Sunny Singh To Make A Special Appearance

      By
      |

      It is not new for Bollywood fans to see Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh together on screen. They both have entertained the audience with their comedy in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now they are again sharing screen space in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

      On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the information that Sunny would join him for the film. "Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne..?????? 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mein. Tera yaar hoon main," Kartik wrote. (sic)

      Pati Patni Aur Woh: Sunny Singh To Make A Special Appearance

      Confirming the news to Pune Mirror, director Mudassar Aziz said, "Kartik and Sunny are friends, and hence share a sense of humour and comic timing from before. What's interesting though is that they can barely give a composite shot together because either one of them bursts out laughing."

      He also added that Sunny's sequence was shot in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh. While speculations surrounding Sunny's role in the film are already emerging, the director confirmed that Sunny is not playing a character from the original movie.

      A new-age remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film of the same title, Pati Patni Aur Woh will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The new film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

      Just like the original story, the new version will also revolve around the life of a family man (Kartik), his wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and their child. The story will show how their life changes after the male lead meets an attractive secretory (Ananya). The cast of the film recently wrapped up the shooting schedule in Lucknow and the film is set to release in December 2020.

      Meanwhile, Sunny is gearing up for his next, Abhishek Pathak's first film as director, Ujda Chaman.

      More SUNNY SINGH News

      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue