Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Is Caught Between 'Patni' Bhumi & 'Woh' Ananya!

After 'Luka Chhupi', Kartik Aaryan is back to tickle our funny bone with Mudassar Aziz's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film is a modern-day adaptation of Sanjeev Kumar's hit film by the same name and revolves around a philandering husband who is caught between his wife and his girlfriend.

Today, the makers released the official trailer of the film. The official Twitter page of T-series dropped the video and posted, "Lag gayi hai #ChintuTyagi ji ke zindagi mein WOH ki aag, ab kya haal hoga unka? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer out now: http://bit.ly/PatiPatniAurWoh_Trailer."

Check out the trailer.

Kartik Aaryan plays Chintu Tyagi, a government servant from Kanpur who is married to 'emotionally high-maintenance' teacher. (Bhumi Pednekar) Things take a hilarious turn when Ananya Panday's character enters into the picture and makes it a love triangle.

Earlier this morning, the makers had unveiled a new poster of the film. Kartik too had shared it on his Twitter page and captioned it as, "#ChintuTyagi ke jeevan ki chaabi PATNI ke pass, aur dil ki chaabi WOH ke pass. #PatiPatniAurWoh, Trailer out today!👫💃."

Directed By Mudassar Aziz and produced By Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6 and will lock horns with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

