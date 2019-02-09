Patralekha Says That Her Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao Shares The Load Of Household Chores With Her

Rajkummar Is A Considerate Partner

While talking about the gender disparity that is observed at most homes when it comes to household chores, Patralekha was all praise for her boyfriend Rajkummar. "What's funny is I come from a matriarchal society and I found a boyfriend (Rajkummar) who is from Haryana and he is everything that we don't hear about people who belong to that state. He is the one heating up food for me. When our maid is not coming, he is the one sweeping the house or he is ironing clothes for me. Therefore, I feel that sharing the load shouldn't be a rare thing when it comes to our household work," she said.

Patralekha Is From A Matriarchal Society In Shillong

"I am from Meghalaya, which has a matriarchal society. Back home, the food is heated and it's kept, the clothes are being washed by either my mom or dad which is not a rare sight at home. My father also goes and serves dinner for us but once I got here (Mumbai) about 8-10 years ago, it's the small things that I saw at my college friend's home where women of the family don't eat with the men and kids because they have to serve the food and they would be the last one to eat."

When She Started Living In Mumbai She Realized That There Is Disparity

"So, that was a bit weird and that's when it struck me that there is a disparity," she added.

She Feels There Is Still A Long Way To Go

"But there is still a long way to go. We travel so much in small towns... that's where the majority population lives and that's where the change also has to start."