English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Patralekha Says That Her Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao Shares The Load Of Household Chores With Her

    By
    |

    Rajkummar Rao is considered to be one the finest actors in Bollywood right now. He dishes out amazing performances in every movie he chooses to be a part of. But we also found out that he is also an amazing person and a great boy friend. Rajkummar's long time girlfriend Patralekha was all praise for her beau when they both were at the panel discussion for Ariel Share The Load campaign yesterday. Read what she said!

    Rajkummar Is A Considerate Partner

    While talking about the gender disparity that is observed at most homes when it comes to household chores, Patralekha was all praise for her boyfriend Rajkummar. "What's funny is I come from a matriarchal society and I found a boyfriend (Rajkummar) who is from Haryana and he is everything that we don't hear about people who belong to that state. He is the one heating up food for me. When our maid is not coming, he is the one sweeping the house or he is ironing clothes for me. Therefore, I feel that sharing the load shouldn't be a rare thing when it comes to our household work," she said.

    Patralekha Is From A Matriarchal Society In Shillong

    "I am from Meghalaya, which has a matriarchal society. Back home, the food is heated and it's kept, the clothes are being washed by either my mom or dad which is not a rare sight at home. My father also goes and serves dinner for us but once I got here (Mumbai) about 8-10 years ago, it's the small things that I saw at my college friend's home where women of the family don't eat with the men and kids because they have to serve the food and they would be the last one to eat."

    When She Started Living In Mumbai She Realized That There Is Disparity

    "So, that was a bit weird and that's when it struck me that there is a disparity," she added.

    She Feels There Is Still A Long Way To Go

    "But there is still a long way to go. We travel so much in small towns... that's where the majority population lives and that's where the change also has to start."

    Patralekha made her big screen debut with City Lights in 2014, and was praised for her amazing performance in the movie. She acted opposite Rajkummar in the movie. The two have been in a steady relationship for a long time now and have been quite open about it.

    MOST READ: Pictures: Bhumi Pednekar And Sushant Singh Rajput At The Trailer Release Of Sonchirirya!

    Read more about: rajkummar rao patralekha
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue