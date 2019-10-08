Pay Disparity: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Paid About Two Per Cent Of Her Co-star's Remuneration

Pay disparity is one of the serious concerns for B-town actresses. Since a long time, many talented actresses haven't gotten their due, and it's nothing but sad. However, actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt redefined the word 'stardom' and opened up about pay disparity in several interviews and admitted how the industry has been unfair to the actresses.

In her latest interview with TOI, Priyanka Chopra opened up about pay disparity and on if she has noticed a significant change in the industry. She says, "Look at how amazing it is that the conversation has started, and it is so loud. Pehle koi sochta bhi nahi tha. I was told by a filmmaker many years ago that if I don't settle for the price I was being paid, which was about two per cent of my male co- actor's remuneration; I would be replaced by another actress."

"I was also relatively established by that time. It affected me and at that point, I told myself that I will be irreplaceable, and that there will be a day when you will only want a Priyanka Chopra in your film. I strove to work towards that. The pay parity debate reflects how women have been devalued in society in every aspect."

Priyanka Chopra further added that a woman has to work twice as hard to make the same amount of money as a man. But she's happy that the conversation over pay disparity has turned into action and it will take people and the industry to get woke.

While dissing pay parity, Priyanka also asserted that it is still looked upon as 'Zaroorat kya hai?'.

"Today, in our industry, we have so many female actor and filmmakers whose films open well, and the audience go to watch them because they are good. With this change, even the remuneration for women needs to change. We have also worked just as hard. I believe that we are going in the right direction, but yes, a lot of work still needs to be done," concluded Priyanka.