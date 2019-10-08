    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pay Disparity: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Paid About Two Per Cent Of Her Co-star's Remuneration

      By
      |

      Pay disparity is one of the serious concerns for B-town actresses. Since a long time, many talented actresses haven't gotten their due, and it's nothing but sad. However, actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt redefined the word 'stardom' and opened up about pay disparity in several interviews and admitted how the industry has been unfair to the actresses.

      In her latest interview with TOI, Priyanka Chopra opened up about pay disparity and on if she has noticed a significant change in the industry. She says, "Look at how amazing it is that the conversation has started, and it is so loud. Pehle koi sochta bhi nahi tha. I was told by a filmmaker many years ago that if I don't settle for the price I was being paid, which was about two per cent of my male co- actor's remuneration; I would be replaced by another actress."

      pay-disparity-priyanka-chopra-reveals-she-was-paid-about-two-percent-of-co-star-remuneration

      "I was also relatively established by that time. It affected me and at that point, I told myself that I will be irreplaceable, and that there will be a day when you will only want a Priyanka Chopra in your film. I strove to work towards that. The pay parity debate reflects how women have been devalued in society in every aspect."

      Priyanka Chopra further added that a woman has to work twice as hard to make the same amount of money as a man. But she's happy that the conversation over pay disparity has turned into action and it will take people and the industry to get woke.

      While dissing pay parity, Priyanka also asserted that it is still looked upon as 'Zaroorat kya hai?'.

      "Today, in our industry, we have so many female actor and filmmakers whose films open well, and the audience go to watch them because they are good. With this change, even the remuneration for women needs to change. We have also worked just as hard. I believe that we are going in the right direction, but yes, a lot of work still needs to be done," concluded Priyanka.

      More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

      Read more about: priyanka chopra
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue