Photograph Screening: Rekha, Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar, Sanya Malhotra Attend

The Star Of The Night

The star of the night, Sanya Malhotra was super excited before the screening of her film Photograph. She looked pretty in a brown polka dot jumpsuit as she posed for the cameras. Sanya has starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie.

Rekha Makes An Elegant Appearance

Rekha ji attended the screening of the movie Photograph on Wednesday night. She looked elegant in a cream and beige salwar suit.

Farhan & Shibani Pose For Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were all smiles as they attended the special screening of Photograph. Farhan was wearing a blue sweatshirt with navy blue sweatpants, whereas Shibani looked edgy in a white crop top and ripped denims, over which she wore a light brown blazer.

Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and her hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur were also at the screening of Photograph on Wednesday night. Vidya looked elegant in a sheer black saree whereas Siddharth went semi-formal in a blue shirt and jeans.

Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were present at Photograph's screening. Shabana ji looked classy in a red salwar suit. Javed Akhtar wore a navy blue kurta with white pyjamas.

Kunal Kapoor Attends The Screening

Kunal Kapoor attended the special screening of Photograph on Wednesday night. He looked cool in a white hooded jacket and green sweatpants, with which he wore a pair of white sneakers.

Madhavan Looks Casual

R. Madhavan was at Photograph's screening. He sported a casual look in a grey t-shirt and jeans. Madhavan is all geared up for his next film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Aditi Rao Hydari Also Present At Photograph's Screening

Aditi Rao Hydari looked very pretty at the screening of Photograph on Wednesday night. She was wearing a graphic black shirt with black denims and white sneakers.

Richa Chaddha Sports A Playful Look

Richa Chaddha was also present at Photograph's screening. She posed for the cameras in a pale yellow short-suit teamed with a graphic white t-shirt.

Gully Boy Actor Vijay Verma

Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma attended Photograph's screening. He sported a casual avatar in a blue jacket with ripped denims.

Tamannah At The Screening

Tamannah Bhatia was also present at the screening of Photograph. She looked pretty in a white top and denims.