Photograph Teaser Poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Sanya Malhotra Walk Together On A Lonely Street

After the award-winning film 'The Lunchbox', Ritesh Batra is back with his second directorial venture titled 'Photograph' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles. The makers released the first teaser poster of this film this morning.

Ritesh Batra took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser poster and wrote, "The story begins... #PhotographMovie 📸 Releases in cinemas in India on 8th March 2019. @PhotographAmzn @Nawazuddin_S @Sanyamalhotra07."

The poster features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra walking on a lonely street together and the line reads, "It all started with a...Photograph".

Set in Dharavi, Mumbai, Photograph has Sanya essaying the role of an introverted college girl who tops in her studies. Nawazzudin plays a struggling street photographer (Nawazuddin) who on being pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee. The pair develops a connection which transforms them.

Speaking about her working experience with Nawaz, Sanya had earlier shared, "It was a huge thing for me to work with Nawaz sir because he is my favorite actor. Initially, I was a bit nervous working with him. But then I watched all his interviews to know how he prepares for his roles so that I could chill out working alongside."

Photograph will have its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival taking place between January 23rd to February 2nd and will also be screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 8th March 2019.

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Song 'Mere Gully Mein': Ranveer Singh Raps Like A Pro Once Again In This Catchy Song!