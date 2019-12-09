Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur And Abhishek Bachchan Partying Together

Bollywood heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan were seen partying together at an intimate dinner on Sunday night. The couple Bunty Walia and Vanessa Parmar hosted the dinner for the boy gang. The boy gang is usually seen playing football together.

Abhishek Bachchan was seen in a formal dressing, while Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur was seen sporting a casual look in denims and caps.

Ranbir took a selfie with Vanessa Parmar.

Ranbir's beau Alia Bhatt was seen missing in the party. Notably, she has worked with both Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in movies, and is all set to pair up with Ranbir in 'Brahmastra'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens in Summer 2020. Ranbir and Alia have been seen together ever since the announcement of 'Brahmastra'.

'Brahmastra' also has Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy essaying key roles. Amitabh's recent uber cool picures from the shooting spot went viral on social media. Alia has signed her next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' along with Ajay Devgn. Alia will join hands with Aditya for 'Sadak 2'. Alia and Aditya will play lovers in the film which will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' has hit the theatres on last Friday. The film has opened to mixed reviews. Certain sections of people have expressed their dissatisfaction over the portrayal of 'Maharaja Surajmal' in the film. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the movie is about the events that happened during the third battle of Panipat.

Also Read:

Brahmastra Diaries: Did You See Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Latest Picture From Manali?

Amitabh Bachchan Looks Uber Cool In His New Avatar For Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

Abhishek Bachchan's Cute Birthday Wish For Niece Navya Naveli: Mamu Loves You Very Much