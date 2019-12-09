    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur And Abhishek Bachchan Partying Together

      By
      |

      Bollywood heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan were seen partying together at an intimate dinner on Sunday night. Bunty Walia and Vanessa Parmar hosted the dinner for the boy gang. The boy gang is usually seen playing football together.

      Ranbir kapoor

      Abhishek Bachchan was seen in formal dressing, while Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen sporting a casual look in pieces of denim and caps.

      Ranbir took a selfie with Vanessa Parmar.

      Ranbir Kapoor

      Ranbir's beau Alia Bhatt was seen missing in the party. Notably, she has worked with both Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in movies, and is all set to pair up with Ranbir in 'Brahmastra'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens in Summer 2020. Ranbir and Alia have been seen together ever since the announcement of 'Brahmastra'.

      'Brahmastra' also has Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy essaying key roles. Amitabh's recent uber-cool pictures from the shooting spot went viral on social media. Alia has signed her next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' along with Ajay Devgn. Alia will join hands with Aditya for 'Sadak 2'. Alia and Aditya will play lovers in the film, which will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

      Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' had hit the theatres last Friday and opened to mixed reviews. Certain sections of people have expressed their dissatisfaction over the portrayal of 'Maharaja Surajmal' in the film. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the movie is about the events that happened during the Third Battle of Panipat.

      Also Read:

      Brahmastra Diaries: Did You See Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Latest Picture From Manali?

      Amitabh Bachchan Looks Uber Cool In His New Avatar For Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

      Abhishek Bachchan's Cute Birthday Wish For Niece Navya Naveli: Mamu Loves You Very Much

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue