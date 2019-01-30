English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    PHOTOS: Tabu & Karan Johar Turn Showstoppers At Gaurav Gupta’s Fashion Show

    By
    |

    Avant-garde fashion designer Gaurav Gupta opened the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Tuesday night and it was surreal! Tabu and Karan Johar turned showstoppers at Gaurav Gupta's show. We all know director-producer Karan Johar's penchant for fashion, and so he was a natural choice as a muse for the designer. Tabu on the other hand, does not have any outspoken love for fashion, but boy does she have the grace and beauty to carry off anything. Tabu was ethereal as a showstopper for the designer. Check out the pictures from the show! Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala also graced the show.

    Diana Penty Is A Vision In White

    Diana Penty attended fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Tuesday night. She looked absolutely beautiful in a white gown with lace detailing as she struck a pose for the cameras on the red carpet.

    Pooja Hegde Looked Ravishing At The Show

    Pooja Hegde looked very hot at Gaurav Gupta's fashion show on Tuesday night. She wore a beautiful grayish blue gown with a lot of sheer and ruffle detailing.

    Mohit Marwah & Antara Motiwala Twin In Black

    Actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, a fashion stylist also graced Gaurav Gupta's opening of the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. They both twinned in black. While Antara sported a puff sleeved crop top with high waisted palazzo pants, Mohit looked dapper in a checkered black blazer with a black shirt and pants.

    Tabu As She Prepared To Walk The Ramp At Gaurav Gupta's Show

    Tabu was a showstopper at the designer's show on Tuesday night. She was snapped by the photographers as she got ready to walk the ramp. Tabu looked drop dead gorgeous in a light blue Gaurav Gupta ensemble.

    The Showstoppers

    Karan Johar and Tabu were both muses at Gaurav Gupta's opening show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Tuesday night. While we all know Karan's love for fashion would make him a natural choice for any designer, Tabu's grace and beauty made her an ethereal showstopper.

    A Spectacular Show

    The grand theatrics of a Gaurav Gupta fashion show on full display at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 as the show comes to an end.

    MOST READ: Arjun Kapoor Has Been Trying To Get Sonam Kapoor's Attention Since Childhood; Posts A Sweet Message

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 0:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue