PHOTOS: Tabu & Karan Johar Turn Showstoppers At Gaurav Gupta’s Fashion Show
Avant-garde fashion designer Gaurav Gupta opened the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Tuesday night and it was surreal! Tabu and Karan Johar turned showstoppers at Gaurav Gupta's show. We all know director-producer Karan Johar's penchant for fashion, and so he was a natural choice as a muse for the designer. Tabu on the other hand, does not have any outspoken love for fashion, but boy does she have the grace and beauty to carry off anything. Tabu was ethereal as a showstopper for the designer. Check out the pictures from the show! Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala also graced the show.
Diana Penty Is A Vision In White
Diana Penty attended fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Tuesday night. She looked absolutely beautiful in a white gown with lace detailing as she struck a pose for the cameras on the red carpet.
Pooja Hegde Looked Ravishing At The Show
Pooja Hegde looked very hot at Gaurav Gupta's fashion show on Tuesday night. She wore a beautiful grayish blue gown with a lot of sheer and ruffle detailing.
Mohit Marwah & Antara Motiwala Twin In Black
Actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, a fashion stylist also graced Gaurav Gupta's opening of the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. They both twinned in black. While Antara sported a puff sleeved crop top with high waisted palazzo pants, Mohit looked dapper in a checkered black blazer with a black shirt and pants.
Tabu As She Prepared To Walk The Ramp At Gaurav Gupta's Show
Tabu was a showstopper at the designer's show on Tuesday night. She was snapped by the photographers as she got ready to walk the ramp. Tabu looked drop dead gorgeous in a light blue Gaurav Gupta ensemble.
The Showstoppers
Karan Johar and Tabu were both muses at Gaurav Gupta's opening show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Tuesday night. While we all know Karan's love for fashion would make him a natural choice for any designer, Tabu's grace and beauty made her an ethereal showstopper.
A Spectacular Show
The grand theatrics of a Gaurav Gupta fashion show on full display at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 as the show comes to an end.
