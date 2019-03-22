Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiran Rao, Anupama Chopra & Others At Oscar Winner Guneet Monga’s Party

Anupama Chopra & Kira Rao Share A Frame

Film critic Anupama Chopra and film maker Kiran Rao get together for a photo at producer Guneet Monga's party. The latter's film, ‘Period. End Of Sentence' won an Oscar under the Best Documentary category. Anupama looked elegant in a black dress whereas Kiran sported a grey t-shirt with black denims, over which she wore a quirky and colorful jacket.

Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Classy In Blue

Jacqueline Fernandez looked classy in blue at the party hosted by producer Guneet Monga on Thursday night. Jacqueline looked like a total boss lady in a light blue pantsuit.

Divya Dutta Attends The Party

Actress Divya Dutta also attended the party celebrating Guneet Monga's Oscar win. She looked chic in a black off shoulder dress.

Guneet Monga Smiles For Cameras

Guneet Monga, the owner of Sikhya Entertainment, had much to celebrate with the Oscar win. Guneet looked classy in a white button down shirt which she paired with a green floral printed skirt at the party she hosted.

Madhu Chopra Graces The Party

Priyanka Chopra's mother, and producer Madhu Chopra also graced the party on Thursday night. She wore a navy blue top with a navy blue polka dotted pants.