Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiran Rao, Anupama Chopra & Others At Oscar Winner Guneet Monga’s Party
On Thursday night, producer Guneet Monga hosted a party to celebrate her Oscar win for the movie 'Period. End Of Sentence' under the Best Documentary category. Many Bollywood celebs such as actress Jacqueline Fernandez, filmmaker Kiran Rao, film critic Anupama Chopra, actress Divya Dutta, Madhu Chopra and others attended the party. Check out the pictures!
Anupama Chopra & Kira Rao Share A Frame
Film critic Anupama Chopra and film maker Kiran Rao get together for a photo at producer Guneet Monga's party. The latter's film, ‘Period. End Of Sentence' won an Oscar under the Best Documentary category. Anupama looked elegant in a black dress whereas Kiran sported a grey t-shirt with black denims, over which she wore a quirky and colorful jacket.
Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Classy In Blue
Jacqueline Fernandez looked classy in blue at the party hosted by producer Guneet Monga on Thursday night. Jacqueline looked like a total boss lady in a light blue pantsuit.
Divya Dutta Attends The Party
Actress Divya Dutta also attended the party celebrating Guneet Monga's Oscar win. She looked chic in a black off shoulder dress.
Guneet Monga Smiles For Cameras
Guneet Monga, the owner of Sikhya Entertainment, had much to celebrate with the Oscar win. Guneet looked classy in a white button down shirt which she paired with a green floral printed skirt at the party she hosted.
Madhu Chopra Graces The Party
Priyanka Chopra's mother, and producer Madhu Chopra also graced the party on Thursday night. She wore a navy blue top with a navy blue polka dotted pants.
