Pics! Malaika Arora Steps Out Of Salon Looking Glam; Taimur Continues His Horse Riding Lessons
Malaika Arora is a bonafide fashionista in Bollywood and is always seen looking pulling off one amazing look after another. Even when she does something as ordinary as going to the salon, she makes heads turn with her presence. Today, she totally rocked the boss lady outfit as she stepped out of the salon. We also got to see Taimur continuing his horse riding lessons, confirming to all that he really is a little nawab. The paparazzi spotted Shraddha Kapoor post a photo shoot and she waved to the cameras. Jacqueline looked classy as hell when she prepared to jet off somewhere at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor was snapped as she was heading in to the gym. Check them all out in these pictures!
Malaika Slays The Boss Lady Look
Everyone knows that Malaika Arora is a bonafide fashionista. She makes something as mundane as going to the salon also look glamorous. Today, Malaika looked like a total boss lady as she stepped out after a salon session in Bandra, Mumbai. She wore a fabulous grey pant suit with a white tank top. She wore black ankle boots and her sunglasses screamed glam.
Taimur Continues His Horse Riding Lessons
Taimur Ali Khan is an everyday favourite of the paparazzi. Today, the adorable Tim Tim was snapped riding a horse in Bandra. It looks like he is continuing his horse riding lessons, a fondness he picked up sometime in December last year when he was on a trip to South Africa with his mom and pop, Kareena and Saif. It was the same chestnut coloured horse that has been helping him with lessons ever since he returned to Mumbai. Isn't he proving to everyone what a little nawab he is?
Jacqueline Looks Classy At The Airport
Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted by the paparazzi as she prepared to jet off somewhere at the airport. Jacqueline looked classy as hell in a light grey top with a button front denim skirt. She teamed her look with an oversized plaid brown blazer and sported black ankle boots. On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, a Bollywood remake of an American movie with the same name. It is scheduled for release on June 28th, 2019.
Janhvi Hits The Gym
One of the celebs we see hitting the gym on the regular is Janhvi Kapoor. Today, she sported a white graphic tee and black shorts as she headed in for her workout session. Janhvi had with her a denim sling bag and sported pink slippers.
MOST READ: Shahid Kapoor Walks The Ramp; Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Slay Their Looks While Promoting Gully Boy