Pics! Malaika Arora Steps Out Of Salon Looking Glam; Taimur Continues His Horse Riding Lessons

Malaika Slays The Boss Lady Look

Everyone knows that Malaika Arora is a bonafide fashionista. She makes something as mundane as going to the salon also look glamorous. Today, Malaika looked like a total boss lady as she stepped out after a salon session in Bandra, Mumbai. She wore a fabulous grey pant suit with a white tank top. She wore black ankle boots and her sunglasses screamed glam.

Taimur Continues His Horse Riding Lessons

Taimur Ali Khan is an everyday favourite of the paparazzi. Today, the adorable Tim Tim was snapped riding a horse in Bandra. It looks like he is continuing his horse riding lessons, a fondness he picked up sometime in December last year when he was on a trip to South Africa with his mom and pop, Kareena and Saif. It was the same chestnut coloured horse that has been helping him with lessons ever since he returned to Mumbai. Isn't he proving to everyone what a little nawab he is?

Jacqueline Looks Classy At The Airport

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted by the paparazzi as she prepared to jet off somewhere at the airport. Jacqueline looked classy as hell in a light grey top with a button front denim skirt. She teamed her look with an oversized plaid brown blazer and sported black ankle boots. On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, a Bollywood remake of an American movie with the same name. It is scheduled for release on June 28th, 2019.

Janhvi Hits The Gym

One of the celebs we see hitting the gym on the regular is Janhvi Kapoor. Today, she sported a white graphic tee and black shorts as she headed in for her workout session. Janhvi had with her a denim sling bag and sported pink slippers.