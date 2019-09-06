English
    PICTURE: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy The Kenyan Wilderness On A Safari Ride!

    By
    |

    Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently on holiday, enjoying the African wilderness. The two are vacationing at Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

    PICTURE: Alia & Ranbir Enjoy The Wilderness In Kenya!

    Alia took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself reveling in the sunrise at the National Reserve. She gave the post a beautiful poetic caption, which read, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through," (sic). Her picture received over 4,00,000 likes in just one hour since its posting.

    Although she does not hint at her beau Ranbir being with her, we know that the two are in fact holidaying together, through another picture shared by a paparazzi page.

    The picture shows Alia and Ranbir completely immersed in the wilderness, smiling to the camera. While Ranbir looks snazzy in a beige fedora hat, a pink t-shirt and khaki pants, Alia looks super cute in a light brown jacket paired with light grey pants.

    Alia and Ranbir are working on their first film together, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled for a Summer 2020 release.

    Recently, pictures from Ranbir and Alia's 'apparent' wedding went viral but soon, it was realized that they were fake. It just goes to show how eager fans are to see the two tie the knot.

