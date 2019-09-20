PICTURE: Kangana Ranaut Sits Through A Long, Painful Session Of Prosthetics Measurement

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to essay the role of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, in a biopic titled 'Thalaivi'. Kangana will have four looks in the movie, and has begun preparations for this. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a picture in which Kangana is patiently sitting through a prosthetics measurement session for hours. It looks truly painful. Check it out.

Rangoli took to Twitter to give us all a glimpse of the laborious process that Kangana has to go through to transform into her character, by way of prosthetics. Sharing the picture, Rangoli wrote, "This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it's not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch," (sic).

This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch 😰 pic.twitter.com/APQ9OSP2aT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 19, 2019

Although Rangoli has not mentioned which film this is for, we assume it must be for Thalaivi as that is a movie which requires Kangana to don four looks.

The prosthetics is being worked on by renowned prosthetics expert, Jason Collins. Collins has previously worked in projects like Captain Marvel, Blade Runner, The Hunger Games, and so on.

Thalaivi will go on the floors by the end of September. It will be directed by AL Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Induri. As of now, the team and Kangana is busy with look tests and workshops in Himachal Pradesh. The actress has also started going for dance lessons regularly. Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film's name was suggested by Kangana herself.

Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, starring opposite Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film received favourable reviews from critics. She will next be seen in Panga, which is being directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill, and Neena Gupta, and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

