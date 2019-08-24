PIC: Sunny Leone Helps Daughter Do Homework While On Vacation; Parenting Done Right!

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber became proud parents when they adopted their baby girl, Nisha in July 2017. Just a year later, the couple was blessed again, this time with two adorable boys, Noah and Asher. The close-knit family is frequently spotted spending quality time together.

It looks like Sunny and Daniel are enjoying the journey of parenthood thoroughly. In the latest pic that Sunny shared on her Instagram, she is helping her daughter complete her homework even while they are on vacation. Sunny is all about consistency, and wants a well-rounded childhood for her kids. The picture is just too cute for words. Check it out!

Sunny posted this photo, and captioned it, "On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her :) Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background!!" (sic). Sunny and Daniel were launching a cosmetics store in Dubai called 'Star Struck', so the whole family made a trip to the city.

Talking about her parenting methods, Sunny had once told in an interview with Indian Express that although they have help in the house, she and Daniel like to do their household chores themselves. That way, the kids get to spend as much time as possible with them.

