PICS: Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Bust Out Moves On A Theatres Roof While Promoting Kalank!

Alia & Varun Go Ranveer Singh Style On A Cinema Hall's Roof

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are way too excited for the release of their upcoming movie Kalank. The two, in a spirit of excitement, climbed on to a popular cinema hall's roof in Mumbai city and busted out some moves while crowds watched them, enthralled at the sight. Alia and Varun were releasing the film's latest song First Class, which features Varun and Kiara Advani.

They Bust Out Moves During Song The Launch Of First Class

Kalank will be Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration together. The two debuted together with Student Of The Year, and went on to do other movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and later Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Fans can't wait to watch the huge star cast of the Kalank, which includes Mahuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan come together for the movie.

Alia & Varun All Geared Up For Their Fourth Collaboration

Alia and Varun twinned in black for the song release of ‘First Class' from the film. Alia looked beautiful in a black kurta with white embroidered work and she teamed it with matching palazzo pants. Varun looked hot in an all black sherwani. A few days ago, the first song from the movie, ‘Ghar More Pardesiya', featuring Alia and Madhuri released. Alia floored her fans with the stunning Kathak moves which she gracefully danced in the song.

Kalank Releases On April 14th!

Kalank is a period drama film set in the 1940s. Directed by Abhishek Varman, it is set to hit the theatres on April 19th.