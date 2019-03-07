Pics: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Attend A Special Screening of Their Film Badla

Amitabh Bachchan At The Special Screening Of Badla

Amitabh Bachchan attended the special screening of his next film Badla, on Wednesday night. Amitabh has previously worked with the director of Badla, Sujoy Ghosh on Te3n, Kahaani and Aladin, and the two have dished out wonderful movies together. After the failure of Amitabh's last movie Thugs of Hindostan, expectations are riding high on this movie, and the trailer promises to deliver an amazing story with a great performance by Big B.

Taapsee Pannu Is All Smiles At Badla's Screening

Taapsee Pannu was all smiles as she attended the special screening of Badla on Wednesday night. The actress had spoken about the movie in an interview and said, "Every character in the film has layers that peel off, exposing another below. I love such layered characters" On whether she gets nervous about working with Big B, Taapsee said, "I treat Big B just the way I would treat Varun or Abhishek. I don't put him on a pedestal where he is inaccessible or make him someone who is a demi-god where he feels disconnected. He wouldn't know how to respond to people who treat him like a demi-god. I don't do that, and that works in my favour, and it makes the equation between us quite chilled."

Sujoy Ghosh Looked Cool At The Screening

Director Sujoy Ghosh was present at the special screening of his latest film Badla, on Wednesday night. He looked cool in a pink t-shirt, an oversized green cardigan, teamed with a pair of denims and grey sneakers. Sujoy Ghosh has previously delivered some delicious thrillers with Kahani and Te3n. We just can't wait to watch Badla, with Sujoy having crafted another promising thriller.

Badla Releases On March 8th!

Badla is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film Contratiempo, or, The Invisible Guest. We will be seeing Amitabh as a lawyer and Taapsee as his client once again, giving us nostalgia feels for Pink. The movie is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to his the theatres on March 8th.