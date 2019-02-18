Pictures: Anushka Sharma Spotted In A Casual Avatar; Madhuri Dixit’s Chic Airport Look

Anushka Sports A Casual Look In The City

Anushka Sharma was snapped out and about in the city on Monday afternoon in a casual avatar. She looked very pretty in a floral printed pink satin shirt teamed with mom jeans and brown sandals. Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie did not do very well at the box office and was a big disappointment to the audiences.

Madhuri Snapped At The Airport

Madhuri Dixit was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as she headed to New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Madhuri looked chic in a white striped button down shirt and high waisted sea green trousers. She accessorized with a pair of big framed sunglasses and a black handbag. Madhuri has also been cast for Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and others in the lead.

Twinkle Khanna Snapped After Gym

Twinkle Khanna got papped on Monday evening when she headed out of her gym. Twinkle sported a black sweatshirt and black tights. She wore her outfit with a pair of rhinestone embellished black sandals and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a tote bag.

Anjini Dhawan Sports A Classic White With Denim Look

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan was spotted in the city on Monday afternoon. She wore a classic white with denims look, in a white shirt and ripped jeans. She sported a golden pair of ballet slippers to go with her outfit.