Pictures! Arjun Kapoor Snapped At Malaika Arora’s House; Kareena Kapoor Khan Hits The Gym

Arjun Snapped At Malaika Arora's House

Arjun Kapoor was snapped at Malaika Arora's residence on Thursday afternoon. The two are rumored to be dating. Although they have never openly acknowledged that they are in a relationship, they haven't denied it either. Arjun was in a casual avatar, wearing a black hoodie and grey colored shorts. He accessorized with a black hat and a pair of cool sunglasses. On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, starring opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Kareena Goes For A Work Out Session

Kareena Kapoor is a bonafide fitness freak as she is seen hitting the gym regularly. On Thursday afternoon, Kareena was snapped as she headed to her gym wearing a grey hooded sweater and a pair of black gym tights. She sported black sneakers to go with her gym look. Kareena is currently shooting for the film Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani

Taimur Sports A New Hairdo

Everyone's favourite Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped by the paparazzi on Thursday. Tim Tim had just got a new hairdo and he looked adorable in it. Taimur was wearing a stripped blue and white t-shirt teamed with a pair of red shorts. It looks like Taimur was being taken out for his play time.

Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted

Aditi Rao Hydari was out shopping on Thursday when she got snapped by shutterbugs. Aditi looked cool in a navy blue graphic t-shirt and a matching skirt. She sported a pair of white sneakers and carried a black handbag to go with her outfit. On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic blockbuster, Padmaavat.