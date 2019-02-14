Pictures: Arjun Rampal, Arbaaz Khan, Pooja Bhatt & Others Attend Zee5 Anniversary
It's the anniversary of the popular entertainment portal Zee5, and an anniversary event was held in celebration today which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Arjun Rampal, Arbaaz Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, Shakti Kapoor and many others graced the Zee5 anniversary event today. Check out the red carpet pictures!
Arjun Rampal, Handsome As Always
Arjun Rampal, one of our favourite Bollywood hunks, was at the Zee5 anniversary event in Mumbai today. He went formal for the event, suiting up in a grey suit and a white shirt. Arjun was in the news today because he is reportedly getting sued for failing to pay back a loan of Rs. 1 Crore, which he had borrowed from a company called YT Entertainment.
Arbaaz Khan Looked Suave At The Zee5 Anniversary Event
Arbaaz Khan looked suave as he graced the Zee5 anniversary event on Thursday night. He opted for an all black velvet suit for the night. The actor is all set to make his Kannada debut along with Bollywood actress Patralekha, in a film titled, ‘Where Is My Kannadaka'.
Father - Daughter Duo Pooja Bhatt And Mahesh Bhatt Pose For Pictures
Father - daughter duo, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt also graced the occasion of Zee5's anniversary on Thursday night. Pooja looked classy in a formal black top and pants, teamed with a white blazer, whereas Mahesh Bhatt opted for an all black attire sporting a black shirt and pants.
Shakti Kapoor Looked Jazzy At The Event
The ever jazzy Shakti Kapoor also made it to the anniversary event of Zee5 on Thursday night. He looked cool as always in a black t-shirt and black denims, teamed with a long white hooded jacket and white sneakers.
MOST READ: Sunny Leone & Her Hubby Snapped At Airport; Karishma Kapoor Goes Casual For Her Day Out In The City