Pictures: Bhumi Pednekar And Sushant Singh Rajput At The Trailer Release Of Sonchirirya!

Sushant Feels He Is Part Of A Great Film

Sushant Singh Rajput looked cool at the Sonchiriya trailer release today. He wore a black tee with dark wash denims and a black leather jacket. He paired the look with green suede sneakers. Talking about when he got the role, he said, "When Abhishek sir called me for the script, I told him I want to do it as I was looking for him and after we got done with the first page I knew I wanted to be a part of it. When I go back home today, I will be a narcissist and would say to myself that I am a part of such a great film."

Bhumi Pednekar Went Weak In Her Knees When She Was Offered The Film

Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn at the trailer release of Sonchiriya in a blue gown dress. At the release she said, "I went weak in my knees when Abhishek offered me the film. He was in my bucket list. When he told it's a dacoit drama, I was like what would I do but after the film, I would say it was an enriching performance." Talking about her character, she said, "The character I play in the film is a bit aggressive. She's a strong woman in a man's world with a lot of courage and strength."

Manoj Bajpayee Is A Big Admirer Of Abhishek Chaubey's Work

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a fiery role in Sonchiriya. Talking about it at the release, he said, "Abhishek goes into a terrain of his story. He learns everything, be it the dialect. He also became one of the villagers. I am a big admirer of his work as a writer and director." Manoj was recently honored with the Padma Shri award.

Sonchiriya's Team Poses For A Photo

The film's team posed for a picture at the trailer release. "The idea of 'Sonchiriya' came from Ronnie sir itself. I took a lot of time to develop this film and all the credit must be given to him as he had the confidence in me," said director Abhishek Chaubey.