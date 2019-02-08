Pictures: Bhumi Pednekar And Sushant Singh Rajput At The Trailer Release Of Sonchirirya!
The teaser of Abhishek Chaubey's directorial, Sonchiriya had created a lot of buzz among cinephiles when it released a month ago. To top the excitement, the makers just released the trailer of Sonchiriya today and it has on the edge of our seats waiting for the movie's release. Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey, director Abhishek Chaubey and others were at the trailer release of Sonchiriya today. Check out the pictures!
Sushant Feels He Is Part Of A Great Film
Sushant Singh Rajput looked cool at the Sonchiriya trailer release today. He wore a black tee with dark wash denims and a black leather jacket. He paired the look with green suede sneakers. Talking about when he got the role, he said, "When Abhishek sir called me for the script, I told him I want to do it as I was looking for him and after we got done with the first page I knew I wanted to be a part of it. When I go back home today, I will be a narcissist and would say to myself that I am a part of such a great film."
Bhumi Pednekar Went Weak In Her Knees When She Was Offered The Film
Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn at the trailer release of Sonchiriya in a blue gown dress. At the release she said, "I went weak in my knees when Abhishek offered me the film. He was in my bucket list. When he told it's a dacoit drama, I was like what would I do but after the film, I would say it was an enriching performance." Talking about her character, she said, "The character I play in the film is a bit aggressive. She's a strong woman in a man's world with a lot of courage and strength."
Manoj Bajpayee Is A Big Admirer Of Abhishek Chaubey's Work
Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a fiery role in Sonchiriya. Talking about it at the release, he said, "Abhishek goes into a terrain of his story. He learns everything, be it the dialect. He also became one of the villagers. I am a big admirer of his work as a writer and director." Manoj was recently honored with the Padma Shri award.
Sonchiriya's Team Poses For A Photo
The film's team posed for a picture at the trailer release. "The idea of 'Sonchiriya' came from Ronnie sir itself. I took a lot of time to develop this film and all the credit must be given to him as he had the confidence in me," said director Abhishek Chaubey.
MOST READ: Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Post A Photo Shoot; Malaika Arora Smiles For The Cameras After Gym