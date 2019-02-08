English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pictures: Bhumi Pednekar And Sushant Singh Rajput At The Trailer Release Of Sonchirirya!

    By
    |

    The teaser of Abhishek Chaubey's directorial, Sonchiriya had created a lot of buzz among cinephiles when it released a month ago. To top the excitement, the makers just released the trailer of Sonchiriya today and it has on the edge of our seats waiting for the movie's release. Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey, director Abhishek Chaubey and others were at the trailer release of Sonchiriya today. Check out the pictures!

    Sushant Feels He Is Part Of A Great Film

    Sushant Singh Rajput looked cool at the Sonchiriya trailer release today. He wore a black tee with dark wash denims and a black leather jacket. He paired the look with green suede sneakers. Talking about when he got the role, he said, "When Abhishek sir called me for the script, I told him I want to do it as I was looking for him and after we got done with the first page I knew I wanted to be a part of it. When I go back home today, I will be a narcissist and would say to myself that I am a part of such a great film."

    Bhumi Pednekar Went Weak In Her Knees When She Was Offered The Film

    Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn at the trailer release of Sonchiriya in a blue gown dress. At the release she said, "I went weak in my knees when Abhishek offered me the film. He was in my bucket list. When he told it's a dacoit drama, I was like what would I do but after the film, I would say it was an enriching performance." Talking about her character, she said, "The character I play in the film is a bit aggressive. She's a strong woman in a man's world with a lot of courage and strength."

    Manoj Bajpayee Is A Big Admirer Of Abhishek Chaubey's Work

    Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a fiery role in Sonchiriya. Talking about it at the release, he said, "Abhishek goes into a terrain of his story. He learns everything, be it the dialect. He also became one of the villagers. I am a big admirer of his work as a writer and director." Manoj was recently honored with the Padma Shri award.

    Sonchiriya's Team Poses For A Photo

    The film's team posed for a picture at the trailer release. "The idea of 'Sonchiriya' came from Ronnie sir itself. I took a lot of time to develop this film and all the credit must be given to him as he had the confidence in me," said director Abhishek Chaubey.

    MOST READ: Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Post A Photo Shoot; Malaika Arora Smiles For The Cameras After Gym

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 22:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue