 »   »   »  Pics! Hrithik Roshan Takes Kids Out For Movie With Sussanne; Ishaan Khattar Snapped At Café

    Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan took their kids out for a movie night today and our shutterbugs snapped them. Hrithik, Sussanne and their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan just returned from a holiday in London. Another celeb that our shutterbugs snapped today was Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar at a café. In the airport, we spotted Jacqueline Fernandez looking chic. Take a look at their pictures!

    Hrithik Roshan's Family Movie Night

    Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife had a movie night with their kids today. Hrithik looked handsome as always. He was sporting a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt, denims, a black hat and sneakers. Hrithik and Sussanne, although divorced, remain good friends and maintain a healthy family atmosphere for their children, making sure they celebrate events and go for outings together. The family recently returned from a trip to London.

    Sussanne Khan Rocking A Casual-Cool Look

    Sussanne Khan almost always dons a casual cool look whenever she is spotted out running errands or simply going to the movies. It suits her very well. For the movie night with her ex-husband Hrithik, and their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Sussanne was wearing a khaki green top and blue denims.

    Donning The Cheer Of Yellow In Winter

    Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar was snapped at a café in Bandra today. He smiled his cute smile for the cameras. The young star was looking cool in a yellow hoodie , blue denims, and red sneakers. On the work front, there are reports going around that Ishaan might star in the Telugu hit Geet Govindam's remake in Bollywood.

    Jacqueline's Chic Airport Look

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped at the airport looking chic as ever. Jacqueline was wearing a grey top and khaki green cigarette pants. She teamed this up with a black blazer and black slip on shoes.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 3:19 [IST]
