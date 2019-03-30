PICTURES! HT Most Stylish Awards: Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma SIZZLE On The Red Carpet

Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous On The Red Carpet

Katrina Kaif is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful celebs in the Hindi film industry. At the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night, Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous when she made her red carpet appearance. She donned a beautiful maroon gown with a high slit. She wore a pair of silver stilettos and did not accessorize this look.

Anushka Sharma's Classy Black Avatar

It had been a while since we had seen Anushka Sharma on the red carpet of an event. Anushka made her appearances with a bang on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. She looked every bit classy donning a mermaid cut black gown and accessorized with earrings. She styled her hair with a mid part and kept it sleek, while she looked sensual in smokey make up.

Sanya Malhotra Kept It All White

Sanya Malhotra looked absolutely fabulous at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards this year. She kept her ensemble simple yet chic by wearing a white strapless gown with a big bow across the front. She did up her hair in a pony tail and wore earrings to go with the dress.

Akshay Kumar's Suave Red Carpet Appearance

Akshay Kumar made a totally suave appearance at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. He wore a black suit with black trousers and teamed it with a white shirt. He wore a pair of metallic black shoes to go with his outfit.

Taapsee Pannu Went Rock & Roll

Taapsee Pannu was all rock and roll at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards this year. She wore a brown sequined flare bottom pants and teamed it with a crisp white shirt.

Preity Zinta Made A Glamorous Entry

Preity Zinta made a glamorous entry on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards on Friday night. She looked gorgeous as ever in a black plunge neck gown with sheer detailing.