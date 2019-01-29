English
    Pictures: Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan Have Fun At Luka Chuppi’s Wrap Up Party!

    Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Luka Chuppi. The two promise us major laughs playing a couple who want to experience a live-in relationship before tying the knot, in the movie as we can see from its trailer. On Monday night, Kriti, Kartik, producer Dinesh Vijan, director Laxman Utekar, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl and Raveena Tandon were all snapped having loads of fun at Luka Chuppi's wrap up party. Check out the pictures!

    Luka Chuppi Team At Their Wrap Up Party!

    The Luka Chupi team of lead actors, Kriti and Kartik, producer Dinesh Vijan, and director Laxman Utekar posed for pictures together at their film's wrap up party on Monday.

    Kriti Sanon & Her Sis Nupur

    Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon also accompanied her to the wrap up party on Monday night. Kriti looked lovely in a sequined top and a black leather skirt whereas Nupur looked cute in a one shoulder polka dot dress. The two were earlier snapped at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch.

    Kartik Aaryan Poses With Fans At A Burger King

    Kartik Aaryan posed for pictures with fans at a Burger King. He was sporting a casual look in a white sweatshirt and black denims. Talking about his character from the movie, Kartik said at the trailer launch, "He is the sweetest character, he is not street smart. I'm from Gwalior and we shot the film there, so it was back to square one for me."

    Raveena Tandon Attends The Party

    Raveena Tandon was also present at the Luka Chuppi wrap up party on Monday night. She looked elegant in a navy blue sweater teamed with black palazzo pants.

    Notebook Stars Zaheer & Pranutan

    Bollywood debutantes Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl attended Luka Chuppi's wrap up party. Zaheer looked cool in a black sweatshirt with black pants, whereas Pranutan looked pretty in a snake skin print skirt teamed with a black shirt. The two will be making their debut in Salman Khan's Notebook.

    Newlyweds Pose For Pictures

    Newlyweds Dinesh Vijjan and his wife Pramita Tanwar posed for the shutterbugs. While Dinesh sported a casual look in a Gucci sweatshirt and denims, Pramita looked elegant in an electric blue halter neck maxi dress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 3:36 [IST]
