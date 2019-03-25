Pics! Malaika Arora, Shweta Nanda, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Look FABULOUS On The Ramp

Malaika Arora Proves Why She Is A Fashionista

Malaika Arora is a bonafide fashionista in the Bollywood film industry, and no fashion event is complete without her making an appearance at it. Audiences at the Bombay Times Fashion Week were in for a treat on Sunday when Malaika made heads turn in a beautiful red gown with a plunge neck and embellished with sparkling sequins. Malaika walked for the designer fashion label Kalki.

Karan Johar & Shweta Nanda Bachchan Look Regal On The Ramp

Shweta Nanda Bachchan and director producer Karan Johar walked for the famous designer duo, Abhu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on Sunday at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The two looked absolutely regal in off white ensembles with golden detailing. Shweta was dressed in a gorgeous anarkali with a dupatta accessorized with large hoop earrings, whereas Karan looked dapper in a matching sherwani suit.

Sonam Kapoor Spins Around In A Lovely Anarkali Dress

Sonam Kapoor was an ethereal sight when she walked the ramp for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. She donned an off white anarkali dress with light pink and light blue shimmery detailing.

Preity Zinta Stuns On The Ramp For Shaina NC

Preity Zinta, a rare sight at Bollywood events nowadays, made people catch their breath when she walked for the designer Shaina NC at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on Sunday. She looked surreal in a dark blue, almost black, velvet lehenga with golden detailing, matched with a sheer baby pink dupatta.

Farhan Akhtr & Preity Zinta Conclude The Show For Their Designers

Actor producer Farhan Akhtar, who also walked for Shaina NC at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, concluded the show with Preity Zinta and the designer. He looked handsome in a black kurta matched with white pyjama and a black Nehru coat worn over it.

Shibani Dandekar Looks Graceful While Walking The Ramp

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in a white and silver lehenga when she walked at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on Sunday.